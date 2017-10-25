UAE Ambassador and Kazakh Deputy Agriculture Minister review avenues for coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Dr. Mohammed Al Jaber, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerlan Nyssanbayev, have met to discuss ways of bolstering bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various fields, WAM News Agency reports.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's headquarters, the two sides reviewed ways of enhancing cooperation, particularly in the agricultural and environmental fields, by the exchange of experiences between the relevant authorities in both countries.

Dr. Al Jaber reaffirmed the UAE's interest in strengthening its relations with Kazakhstan, referring to the ongoing biodiversity projects the country is working on there and in various other countries.

The Kazakh Deputy Minister, in turn, expressed the importance of strengthening UAE-Kazakhstan cooperation and for his ministry to develop collaboration work with its Emirati counterpart.