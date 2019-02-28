UAE Ambassador attended meeting of ruling party in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended the 18th conference of the Nur Otan Party, the ruling party in Kazakhstan, which was held under the chairmanship of Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Senate, Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and other senior figures in the Kazakhstani government, as well as heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations attended the event held on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the party's formation, WAM reports.



The conference addressed the party's strategy up to 2030, as well as amendments to its system for electing members of its political council.

During the conference, Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of supporting the country's infrastructure, development, business and social development while noting the necessity of implementing a policy that aims to improve the livelihood of citizens and the welfare of the country.



On the sidelines of the conference, Dr. Al Jaber met with several senior Kazakh officials and talked with them about the current relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.