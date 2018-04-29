UAE Ambassador attends 26th session of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has attended the 26th session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, APK, held on Saturday with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, WAM reports.

The event was also attended by a number of Kazakh ministers and senior officials as well as heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited to Kazakhstan.



The participants discussed the social initiatives launched by the President of Kazakhstan to support the citizens in the housing, tax cuts, educational and other fields of priorities.