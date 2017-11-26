EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:37, 26 November 2017 | GMT +6

    UAE Ambassador attends briefing at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Religious and Civil Society Affairs

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended a briefing, organised by the Ministry of Religious and Civil Society Affairs, on a draft law to regulate religious activities and institutions in Kazakhstan.

    On the sidelines of the briefing, Al Jaber met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Religious and Civil Society Affairs, to discuss ways of enhancing the bilateral relations between their countries, WAM reports.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society Government Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!