    07:48, 17 November 2017 | GMT +6

    UAE Ambassador attends briefing on Heritage Programme of Astana EXPO 2017 Facilities

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has attended a briefing organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WAM reports.

    The briefing, held under the title, "Heritage Programme of Astana EXPO 2017 Facilities, was chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov; Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, other Kazakh ministers; top Kazakh officials, and heads of diplomatic corps accredited to Kazakhstan.

    The briefing discussed issues related to the activities related to the Astana International Financial Centre and the establishment of International Centre for the Development of Green Technologies and investment projects in Astana.

    On the sidelines of the briefing, the UAE diplomat met separately with ministers and key officials and discussed with them bilateral relations.

     

    EXPO 2017 Middle East Government Kazakhstan and the UAE
