TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:12, 17 May 2019 | GMT +6

    UAE Ambassador attends Iftar hosted by Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan has attended Iftar reception hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov in honour of heads of Arab and Muslim diplomatic missions accredited to Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

    The banquet was also attended by key officials of Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Kazakhstan Religion
