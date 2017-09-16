UAE Ambassador attends Kazakh Foreign Ministry's briefing on rights of expatriate workers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has attended a briefing of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the rights of the expatriate workers, WAM reports.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Tamara Duissenova, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kuanysh Sultanov, Chairman of the Commission on Human Rights under the President of Kazakhstan, were present on the occasion.

Tamara Duissenova gave a presentation on the contribution of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Kazakhstan on the rights of expatriate workers and the privileges granted to them.

Mr. Sultanov spoke about the resolution of the President of Kazakhstan on the protection of the civil, social, economic and cultural rights of expatriate workers and victims of human trafficking in Kazakhstan.