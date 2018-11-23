UAE Ambassador attends President of Kazakhstan's meeting with diplomatic missions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Jaber attended this week the annual meeting of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to Kazakhstan at the Presidential Palace in Astana, WAM reports.

The Ambassador met with the Kazakh President at the end of the meeting and exchanged views over ways of propelling the distinguished relations between the two countries.

Addressing the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev touched on Kazakhstan's foreign policy and government's efforts to ensure the social well-being and economic welfare to different segments of society.