UAE Ambassador hails Kazakhstan’s efforts within UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Parliament's Upper Chamber Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev received the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Senate's press service.

According to the Senate Speaker, the key to successful cooperation is trust-based relationships between the leaders of the two countries and maintaining regular dialogue at the highest level.

Mr. Tokayev emphasized the dynamic pace of inter-parliamentary relations boosted by the visit of President of the UAE Federal National Council Amal Al Qubaisi to Kazakhstan in May 2016 and her active participation in "Religions Against Terrorism" International Conference.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the diplomat of the Agenda of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions set to be held in October 2018 and expressed hope that the Head of the Emirati Parliament will take part in it.



The Head of the Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament thanked the UAE for organizing one of the most interesting pavilions at the Astana Expo 2017 International Exhibition and wished success in hosting the next Expo in Dubai in 2020.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the Dubai International Financial Center. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that "Digital Kazakhstan" program offers vast opportunities for Emirati companies.

Mr. Al Jaber highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts within the UN Security Council and confirmed the United Arab Emirates' willingness to cooperate bilaterally and within international organizations. In particular, he noted that the latter country supported the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to establish the Islamic Organization for Food Security. The Ambassador highlighted the importance of strengthening trade, economic, and investment ties as well as high potential of cooperation in space exploration, tourism, culture, education, and science.