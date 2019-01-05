UAE Ambassador, Kazakh Deputy Labor Minister mull over social welfare cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has met with Nurzhan Altayev, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

During the meeting, held in the embassy in Astana, they discussed bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and UAE in the labour and social welfare areas and ways to enhance them.

The parties also reviewed cooperation between the two friendly countries at all level.