    22:49, 11 April 2019 | GMT +6

    UAE Ambassador, Kazakh Interior Minister mull over cooperation development

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has met with Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Turgumbayev, WAM reports.

    They reviewed ways to develop bilateral relations and cooperation between the Ministries of Interior in both countries.

    The Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs hailed the distinguished bilateral relations with the UAE, and also welcomed holding meetings between the two sides to discuss cooperation in various fields.

