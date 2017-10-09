UAE Ambassador, Kazakh Minister of Justice discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, recently met with Marat Beketayev, Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially in the justice field.

During the meeting, the two sides commended the distinguished relations between the two countries and stressed the keenness of both leaderships to further develop them for the benefit of the two friendly countries and their peoples.



The Kazak Minister touched upon the results of his recent visit to the UAE, stressing the importance of continuous visits between the two sides to achieve more fruitful cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan, WAM reports.