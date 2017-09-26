UAE Ambassador, Kazakhstan's Minister of National Economy meet to discuss cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has met with Timur Suleimenov, the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially in the field of economics.

During the meeting, the two sides also expressed their satisfaction at the level of preexisting bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, and the Kazakh Minister expressed his appreciation for the role that the UAE Embassy plays in further developing those relations, WAM reports.



The UAE Ambassador in turn expressed his thanks and appreciation to the minister for providing the opportunity for a meeting, vowing to exert all efforts to take bilateral relations to higher levels for the benefit of the two friendly countries and their peoples.