UAE Ambassador meets Kazakh Minister of Education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, has met Erlan Sagadiev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Education, to explore prospects of cooperation between Emirati and Kazakh universities in area of exchange of expertise and visits, WAM reports.

The UAE ambassador highlighted the importance of developing bilateral cooperation, particularly in scientific research.



For his part, the Kazakh minister expressed his ministry's keenness to boost cooperation with its UAE counterpart and to draw lessons from the UAE education expertise, especially in area of attracting international students.