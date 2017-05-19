UAE Ambassador meets Kazakh Prosecutor General

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan met on Thursday with Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhakip Asanov, WAM Agency reported.

They discussed judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Asanov briefed Al Jaber about work of the Public Prosecution. He also highlighted the cooperation level between the two countries in this regard, stressing his country's desire to enhance it.

Dr. Al Jaber stressed the keenness of the UAE to develop relations with Kazakhstan at all domains, especially in the judicial and legal fields. He also emphasised the importance of cooperation between competent authorities in the two countries in this regard.