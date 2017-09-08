UAE Ambassador meets with Kazakh Minister of Defence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Saken Zhassuzakov, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, and Rashid Ali Al Mehrezi, UAE Military Attache to Kazakhstan, in his office at the ministry, WAM reports.

At the start of the meeting, Zhassuzakov welcomed Dr. Al Jaber and Al Mehrezi while praising the exceptional ties between both countries in all areas, including their military ties. He also expressed his country's desire to promote and develop the co-operation between their armed forces and military industries.

Dr. Al Jaber also highlighted the exceptional cooperation between both countries in various fields while adding that the UAE is interested in further enhancing their overall cooperation, which is proven by the inauguration of the UAE military office in Kazakhstan, the first Arab military office in the country.

During the meeting, Al Mehrezi highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation between the armed forces of both countries, and he discussed with the minister the crucial work of the military office in Kazakhstan in establishing direct cooperation between relevant authorities from both countries, to benefit from their experience in the defense sector.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber and Al Mehrezi expressed their appreciation to Jasuzakov for giving them the opportunity to meet with him while both sides exchanged gifts.