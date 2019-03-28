UAE Ambassador meets with Kazakh Special Olympics Team in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, received at the UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan, Yeldos Ramazanov, Deputy Minister of Sport and Culture of Kazakhstan, and the Kazakh team that participated in the Special Olympics World Games, Abu Dhabi 2019, which was recently held in Abu Dhabi, WAM reports.

Dr. Al Jaber praised the performance of the team, who won many medals in various events and categories.

Ramazanov expressed his gratitude and pride at the ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan and thanked the UAE's government and people for the warm welcome and generous hospitality they offered to the Kazakh team, as well as for efforts to make the international event succeed.

The Head of the Kazakh delegation that participated in the Special Olympics praised the role of Ras Al Khaimah in providing comfort to the Kazakh delegation during its stay in the emirate, as part of the "Hosting Cities Programme.

The members of the Kazakh team expressed their happiness at participating in the Special Olympics and spoke about their unique experience in the UAE and their many medals.

Dr. Al Jaber honored the members of the team, in the presence of Salem Saif Al Kaabi, Second Secretary at the Embassy.