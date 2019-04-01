13:54, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6
UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan meets Commander-in-Chief of National Guard
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has met with Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and a number of issues of mutual interest between the two friendly countries, WAM reports.
The meeting was attended by Salem Saif Al Kaabi, Second Secretary at the Embassy.