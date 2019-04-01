EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:54, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6

    UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan meets Commander-in-Chief of National Guard

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has met with Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.

    During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and a number of issues of mutual interest between the two friendly countries, WAM reports.
    The meeting was attended by Salem Saif Al Kaabi, Second Secretary at the Embassy.

