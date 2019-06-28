UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan receives UAE jiu-jitsu team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, received the UAE jiu-jitsu team participating in the Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, at his residence.

Al Jaber welcomed the members of the team and commended their achievements during the championship, where they won many gold, silver and bronze medals, WAM reports.



Al Jaber affirmed that the UAE's leadership has prioritised the sport while praising the role of Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, who is constantly working to improve the techniques of competitors, to enable them to become international champions.

The team's members expressed their happiness at the reception they received during the championship from the UAE Embassy while stressing that they always aspire to achieve leading results in all championships.