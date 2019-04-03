UAE Ambassador visits blind children's hospital in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, has visited the Psychological and Educational Rehabilitation Hospital for Blindness and Visual Impairment Children in Nur-Sultan, WAM reports.

The UAE diplomat was briefed about the programmes and services provided to students of special needs.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, in the presence of top officials of Nur-Sultan Municipality, Al Jaber emphasised that the UAE ensures that children in general and Children of Determination, in particular, are provided with all possible support to help them integrate into the society.

The UAE Embassy, in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International, has provided sophisticated equipment to the hospital to treat visually-impaired children.

Officials of the hospital and children extended their thanks and appreciation to the UAE Ambassador for supporting them and expressed their happiness at the humanitarian care initiatives provided by Emirati charitable organisations.