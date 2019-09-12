UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed School in Kazakhstan

NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, visited students at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Kazakh capital, Nur Sultan, on their first day of school, WAM reports.

During his speech, which was attended by the school’s director, Zauri Pemayatovna, and its teachers, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the UAE’s support for education and its investment in the education sector.