UAE announces 1,615 new COVID-19 cases, 2,219 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 482,477 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the nationwide testing scope to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,615 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 860,976.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are stable, and receive the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced four deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,269.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 2,219 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 788,861.