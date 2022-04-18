UAE announces 198 new COVID-19 cases, 370 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 243,662 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 198 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 895,663.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,302.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 370 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 877,648.