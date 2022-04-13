UAE announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in 24h

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 298,981 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the nationwide testing scope to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 237 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 894,523.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are stable, and receive the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,302.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 486 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 875,602.