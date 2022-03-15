UAE announces 280 new COVID-19 cases, 947 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 345,206 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the nationwide testing scope to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 280 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 885,983.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are stable, and receive the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,302.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 947 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 853,253.