UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM UAE bagged two silver medals at the Asian Karate Championships 2021 hosted by Kazakhstan on December 18-22.

UAE female Karate player Salwa Ahmed Al Mansouri won the Kumite silver for the +59kg category, while Mohamed Ahmed Al Ameri got the same in the Men's Kumite +76kg, WAM reports.

Major General Nasser Al Razooqi, Vice President of World Karate Federation, and President of UAE and Asian Karate Federations, congratulated the players for their distinctive performance at the prestigious continental championship.