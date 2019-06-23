EN
    UAE bags 8 medals on Day 1 of Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team topped the medal table on the first day of the now-running Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, bagging eight medals, WAM reports.

    Ten countries, including Brazil, Jordan, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan are participating in the international competition, taking place on June 22nd-23rd, 2019, here.null

    Four golds, two silvers and two bronzes are the harvest of the Emirati champs on the maiden day of the championship, held under the umbrella of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

    It's one of the qualifying championships for the World Games that will be held in the United States in 2021.

