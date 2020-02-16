UAE Balloon Team to launch Expo Dubai Balloon Festival

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - To mark the UAE hosting of the Expo Dubai, the UAE Balloon Team will organise Expo Dubai International Hot-Air Balloon Festival from October to December 2020 as part of the 15th UAE International Hot-Air Balloon Cup, WAM reports.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Alamnsory, UAE Balloon President, told a press conference that the Expo Dubai festival would be the largest ever balloon ride to be hosted in conjunction with the Expo Dubai which will attract more than 192 countries.

The Festival will see the launch of the balloon of Saudi Crown Prince, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he revealed.

He said the Festival will host participants from the United States, Brazil, Russia, Italy, Poland, Australia, England, France, Germany, China, the Netherlands, Japan, Ukraine, South Africa, Lithuania, Switzerland, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

Visitors to Expo Dubai will enjoy trying the UAE Balloon Flight Simulator through which they can view UAE iconic landmarks from the sky.

Previous balloon launches for the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan; President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will be on display.

Dubai will host the expo from October 2010 to April 2021 under the theme «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future».