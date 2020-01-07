UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist visa

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE Cabinet has approved the issuance of a five-year multi-entry tourist visa for all nationalities visiting the country.

The decision was made during the Cabinet's first meeting during 2020 the Year of Preparation, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The move comes in a bid to support the UAE's tourism economy, and affirm the country's position as a global tourist destination, WAM reports.

Another key decision made during the meeting includes the introduction of a visa waiver for Mexican citizens travelling to the UAE. The two decisions will be implemented during the first quarter of 2020.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that 2019 was a year full of achievements across multiple areas, adding, «We are leaving this year behind and we are proud of our government working teams, and we are full of excitement and positive energy for the year of preparation for the next fifty years to come.»

His Highness also affirmed that 365 days of 2019 were marked by the UAE scoring achievements and achieving excellence in all fields, including the quality of life, education, health, Emiratisation, infrastructure, economy, competitiveness, space and futuristic sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pride in the nation's accomplishments over the past 50 years, adding, «We challenge our government and Federal teams for the next 50 years. The year 2020 leaves behind 50 years of achievements, and welcomes 50 years of perseverance and hard work in the service of the nation and its citizens.»

During the meeting, held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, Cabinet members reviewed the achievements of the UAE government in 2019. The meeting was held in the presence H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed went on to say, «We want 2020 to be a year of development, growth and competition with leading countries in economy, competitiveness and wellbeing.»

«We do not want our achievements to be limited to one segment of society,» he noted, adding, «We want them to be diversified to touch the lives of seniors, children and people of determination, both for UAE nationals and residents, students and employees, entrepreneurs and investors, alike.»

His Highness affirmed, «The preparation for the next 50 years is a challenge we accept along with our federal teams. We are confident that these teams are up for the challenge and able to create a positive change in the lives of our citizens and to achieve the objectives of the agenda 2021.»





