UAE Cabinet holds extraordinary meeting at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE Cabinet, presided over by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, held an extraordinary meeting at Louvre Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the UAE 46th National Day, WAM reports.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulated the UAE and its people on the 46th anniversary of founding the union, and wished the UAE further achievements and prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. "My heartfelt congratulation to our country and our people on the 46th UAE National Day which marks the most important milestone in the history of our union," His Highness said.

"The 46th National Day is a celebration of our history, our people, our unity, and our achievements," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. ‎ Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the meeting of the UAE Cabinet at the newly inaugurated national symbol, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, reflects UAE government's commitment to the values of openness and tolerance. "We are meeting today at the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, which is an Emirati icon for art and culture, to affirm our commitment to the founding principles of our nation such as tolerance, acceptance, and giving."





"Louvre Abu Dhabi is an architectural masterpiece, a cultural icon and an artistic platform that build bridges of communication, it is the fruit of the wisdom and vision of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed, who continues to lead us to our centennial 2071,'' he continued.

During the meeting, a number of resolutions and initiatives to enhance government work were adopted. The Cabinet approved the Executive Regulations of Federal Law No. 11 of 2008 on Human Resources in the Federal Government and its amendments with the aim of unifying the legislative system and establishing a general framework at the level of the Federal Government, as well as developing a working environment in accordance with international best practices.

In government affairs, the Cabinet adopted a number of final accounts for the fiscal year 2016, including Emirates General Petroleum Corporation and Emirates General Transport and Services Corporation.

The Cabinet also adopted and ratified a number of international conventions. These agreements come within the framework of the UAE's keenness to ‎strengthen its ties ‎with the ‎international community.



