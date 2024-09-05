UAE celebrates historic milestone as Unit 4 of Barakah Plant commences commercial operation

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) today announced a historic milestone for the UAE with the fourth unit of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant entering commercial operations, marking its full delivery, WAM reports.

This fulfils ENEC’s promise to bring clean, abundant electricity to the UAE. Barakah is one of the most successful new build nuclear projects in the past 30 years, representing a remarkable feat of engineering and teamwork, and a significant achievement for the nation.

The plant has been delivered in accordance with the UAE’s 2008 policy commitments for nuclear energy development, meeting the highest standards of safety, security and transparency.

The Barakah Plant is now generating 40TWh of electricity per year, nearly the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of New Zealand, and provides up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity.

This clean and carbon-free energy is enough to power 16 million EVs annually. This represents the largest decarbonisation effort in the UAE and the region, positioning the country ahead of its 2030 climate commitments.

The 22.4 million tons of annual carbon emissions prevented by the Barakah Plant are equivalent to removing 4.6 million cars from the roads each year and contribute to achieving 24% of the nation’s 2030 decarbonisation commitments (Nationally Determined Contributions, known as NDCs).

Barakah is also delivering wide-ranging economic benefits. Despite growing demand, consumption of natural gas for power generation is at a 13-year low in Abu Dhabi because of the significant contribution that Barakah is now making to Abu Dhabi’s energy mix.

Barakah’s four APR-1400 units are also playing a key role in helping UAE companies decarbonize. 85% of the clean energy certificates managed by EWEC are powered by Barakah, which are used by companies such as ADNOC, EGA and Emirates Steel Arkan to produce greener products that can be sold at a premium, providing a unique competitive advantage for Abu Dhabi-based companies.

The construction of Barakah has stimulated the creation of a new advanced industry in the UAE, boosting national studies in nuclear sciences and offering educational and training opportunities for talented Emirati youth. To date, over 2,000 highly skilled Emiratis have participated in developing the plant. This creation of know-how and intellect will be crucial for the future as, according to an IMF study, nuclear plants have a unique footprint, distributing wealth more widely across various sectors than other energy sources.

During the construction phase alone, the delivery of the four units at Barakah yielded $6.7 billion (AED22.5 billion) in local procurement, making the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme a major driver of In-Country Value.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Board of Directors, ENEC, said, “In 2008, the UAE's visionary leadership took a data-led, long-term approach by issuing a comprehensive policy for the development of civil nuclear energy in the UAE to transform the nation’s energy supply.

As Unit 4 of Barakah enters commercial operations, that vision has been realised, with one in every four electrons on the UAE grid coming from Barakah, providing up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs, and positioning the nation as a leader in civil nuclear development globally. This source of clean electricity will act as a magnet, attracting additional investment in the UAE by sustainably-minded, but energy intensive industries from around the globe.”

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, "We are enormously proud of this monumental achievement for UAE, and are grateful for the continuous support of the UAE leadership, as we usher in a new era of clean energy for the country. Today, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita in the past five years than any other nation, with 75% of this coming from Barakah.

“This clearly demonstrates that integrating nuclear energy into the UAE power’s mix and alongside growing renewable energy sources was the right decision, boosting energy security and establishing the UAE as a regional leader in this growing sector. Barakah is making a positive impact on the lives of every person in the UAE through the clean electricity we generate around the clock.

“The Barakah nuclear energy plant offers a new model for the world and demonstrates that nuclear energy is bankable and can be delivered efficiently, with our units coming online within eight years from first concrete pour to fuel load and achieving a 40% improvement in schedule from start of operational readiness to commercial operations for Unit 4 compared to Unit 1.

“I congratulate all of our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop considerable institutional knowledge With this expertise, we are now well-positioned to advance to the next era of growth and fulfil the broader mission of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme. ENEC is poised to partner, develop, invest in and advocate for more new nuclear projects in the UAE and overseas.”

Nasser Al Nasseri, Chief Executive Officer of Barakah One Company, ENEC’s joint venture subsidiary which oversees the financial and commercial interests of the Barakah Plant, said, “Today, the Barakah Plant is generating a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs in a reliable and efficient manner, providing a stable pipeline of power for the next 60 years.

"The certainty of power output and the inherent low volatility of pricing afforded by the Barakah plant offers a strong foundation upon which to build and grow, both for the UAE power sector and for consumers, highlighting one of the key benefits of modern nuclear energy plants. Combined with one of the highest energy returns on investment rates of any energy form, Barakah will be delivering returns for the nation for generations to come.”

Commenting on this milestone, Eng. Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah Energy Company, ENEC’s subsidiary mandated to safely operate and maintain the Barakah Plant, said, “This is a historic milestone for us as Unit 4 joins our other units in commercial operation, generating clean and reliable electricity for the nation. We are committed to ensuring that safety and compliance with the UAE’s strict regulations and high standards remains our top priority, with Nawah fully focused on safe and reliable operations and maintenance in pursuit of operational excellence.

Barakah and our teams have undergone over 496 inspections from the UAE’s independent regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), over 84 World Association for Nuclear Operators (WANO) reviews and 15 missions from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), demonstrating our commitment to the highest standards. This reflects our endless pursuit of operational excellence in accordance with both local regulations and global safety standards. Barakah is now a successful global case study in the nuclear energy industry, and I commend all who have contributed to this journey.”

The commercial operations of four units of the Barakah Plant come amid the growing global recognition of the pivotal role of nuclear energy in decarbonising the energy systems and achieving Net Zero. The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts that global electricity demand is expected to rise at a faster rate over the next three years, growing by an average of 3.4% annually through 2026.

With rising demand for electricity, driven partly due to AI, EVs and semiconductors, the stable and reliable clean electricity provided by nuclear is increasingly recognised for its role in decarbonising the energy sector. The full delivery of Barakah firmly places ENEC and the UAE as frontrunners for their contributions to the pledge by the 25 nations to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.