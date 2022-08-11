UAE company to realize road projects in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with General Director of Al Badie Group for Trading and Investment (ABG) Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie discussing the issues of cooperation in the field of construction of roads, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the ABG company expressed its intention to finance and realize major road projects in the country, including the modernization of a number of highways of republican significance.

The Kazakh PM noted that growing interest from Arab investors in Kazakhstan facilitated by the recent visit of the Kazakh Head of State in the UAE is observed.

«We highly value every proposal made by our foreign partners and stay committed to all obligations to protect investments and ensure a favorable business climate,» said Smailov.

In his turn, Mr. Khaled Al Badie noted that the company ABG has a successful experience in implementing major infrastructure projects in many countries.

«Active interaction between our Heads of State as well as high dynamics of bilateral relations is behind our visit to Kazakhstan. We’re interested in investing to carry out road projects, therefore intend to closely work with the government of your country,» he said.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh PM highlighted that the company’s proposals will be examined in detail and worked through by the appropriate government bodies.













Photo: primeminister.kz