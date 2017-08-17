UAE company wants to construct solid waste recycling plant in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Schneider & Danzey FZC based in the United Arab Emirates expressed intention to build a solid waste recycling plant in South Kazakhstan region, the press service of the regional administration reports.

It was revealed during the meeting of governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev with management of the company Jörg Schneider and Craig Danzey.



At the meeting, the guests gave an insight into the company's activities and presented their investment project to governor Tuimebayev. Schneider & Danzey draws on more than 25 years of industry experience and provides with expertise for partners' projects and business.







Mr Schneider said that the goal of the company in South Kazakhstan region is to build a solid waste recycling plant. At the same time the company plans to work in two directions - solid waste recycling and green economy development. He stressed that the project developed for South Kazakhstan region is ecologically friendly and will benefit both sides.







In his turn, Zhanseit Tuimebayev familiarized Schneider and Danzey with investment potential of the region and tax concessions offered to foreign investors.



He admitted that there were many proposals on the construction of the plant, however, majority of them came to nothing. "Now the problem of construction is an urgent one. Local authorities are ready to form a special working group and draw up the project timeline," Tuimebayev added.



The areas near the towns of Turkestan and Kentau and Saryagash and Maktaaral districts were suggested as the possible locations of the future plant. Reps of the company plan to visit the suggested locations in the nearest future.