    10:32, 05 June 2020 | GMT +6

    UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth US$10 million to World Health Organisation

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The United Arab Emirates announced today that it had donated US$10 million worth of PCR COVID-19 testing kits sufficient for 500,000 people to the World Health Organization.

    The donation of the testing kits supports global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in light of the scarcity of testing supplies in several countries.

    To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 714 tonnes of medical aid to 63 countries in need, WAM reports.


