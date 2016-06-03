EN
    19:12, 03 June 2016 | GMT +6

    UAE delegation visited space facilities of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of the space agency of the UAE is visiting Kazakhstan these days, the press service of Kazkosmos informs.

    The guests from the UAE visited the space facilities of Kazakhstan and familiarized with their work. In particular, they familiarized with the work of the Research Center "Garysh-Ekologiya" and visited the observatory of the Fesenkov Astrophysical Institute.

    Acting president of "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" Marat Nurguzhin told them about the principles of functioning of the space system of remote earth probing during the visit to the National Space Agency.

    The guests from the UAE paid special attention to the constructed in Astana assembling test complex of aircraft, which is in fact a high-tech facility of the space sphere.

    The space agencies of the two countries also signed a memorandum on mutual understanding in the sphere of research and use of space for peaceful purposes.

     

