    09:29, 27 June 2018 | GMT +6

    UAE diplomatic attaché meets UNPF's representative in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hind Hassan Al Taheri, Diplomatic Attache at the UAE Embassy in Astana, met  with Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) in Kazakhstan, Giulia Vallese this week, WAM reports. 

    Vallese highlighted the UNPF's activities, aimed at broadening women's and youths' potential as well as promoting gender equality, healthcare and family planning.

    Al Taheri said the UAE was looking forward to expanding cooperation with the UNPF.

     

     

