UAE Diplomatic Attache meets UN Women official in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hind Hassan Al Taheri, Diplomatic Attache at the UAE Embassy in Astana, met with Elaine M. Conkievich, UN Women Representative in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

During the meeting, Conkievich reviewed the work of the UN's office in Astana in protecting women's rights, gender equality and combating violence against women. She also emphasized that the government of Kazakhstan pays great attention to issues related to the empowerment of women and increasing their potential across various sectors.



She added that the UN Women office in Astana is also interested in the achievements of the UAE in supporting and empowering women.



The UN official expressed her interest in the UAE joining the regional support for Central Asian countries in empowering women. She added that the EU member countries are also part of these efforts.



In turn, Al Taheri highlighted the programs and strategies adopted by the UAE on women's empowerment, noting the prominent role played by women at all levels and their participation in the economic and social development of the country.