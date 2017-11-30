EN
    16:14, 30 November 2017 | GMT +6

    UAE Embassy congratulates Kazakhstan on First President’s Day

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in the Republic of Kazakhstan offered its congratulations on the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

    "On this solemn day, the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Kazakhstan expresses congratulations on the occasion of the Day of the First President and sincerely wishes the Republic of Kazakhstan, represented by the Government and the friendly nation, further development and prosperity under the wise leadership of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev!", the congratulatory statement says.

