UAE Embassy distributes dates in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in Astana distributed today 40 tonnes of dates, provided by Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, to different government and private entities and different segments of society in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jabir, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended the distribution of dates to the workers in the 'Abu Dhabi Plaza' project.

The beneficiaries thanked the leadership and people of the UAE for this kind gesture and wished the UAE all the best.