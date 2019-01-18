UAE Embassy distributes school supplies to students in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Embassy in Astana has distributed school supplies to students in Kazakhstan as part of the outstanding relations between the two countries.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said that the gesture is also in line with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment initiative to distribute school bags to students, WAM reports.

Dr. Al Jaber expressed his hope that this cooperation would continue in order to achieve the aspirations of both countries.

He also noted that the project is part of the 'Year of Tolerance' announced by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior officials in Astana.