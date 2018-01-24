UAE Embassy in Astana organizes educational sessions for school students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Embassy in Astana has organized several specialized educational and training sessions for orphans and underprivileged children in Kazakhstan, WAM reports.

The sessions, held in cooperation with government and charity organizations, included sewing, languages, basic computer and writing skills in Kazakhstan's languages, and cooking.

The participants expressed their gratitude to the UAE Embassy for organizing the sessions, which will positively affect their quality of life.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, praised the role of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Establishment in offering aid to those in need in Kazakhstan, as part of the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, including the Year of Giving and Year of Zayed.

The UAE Embassy also supervises Emirati assistance provided by the ERC.

The ERC donated beds to the "Noor Orphanage" while the establishment provided winter clothes for its orphans. The management of the orphanage expressed their appreciation for the humanitarian efforts of the ERC and the establishment, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.