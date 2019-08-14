UAE Embassy in New Zealand organizes Eid exhibition

AUCKLAND. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in New Zealand organized the 'Emirati Culture and Heritage Council and Exhibition', to highlight the UAE’s cultural traditions and celebration of Eid Al Adha, WAM reports.

The exhibition was attended by members of local Arab and Muslim communities and is part of the embassy’s participation in an Eid Al Adha event organized by the Muslim community in Auckland, in coordination with the New Zealand government and the Auckland municipality.

Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zareem, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand, received local parliamentarians and officials, led by Micheal Wood, Member of Parliament and Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Minorities Affairs, as well as local people, members of the Muslim community, and students.

Al Suwaidi praised the organization of the event, noting that it reflected the coexistence and tolerance of New Zealand and the Islamic world, and stressed the importance of promoting the values of love, tolerance and human fraternity.

He added that organizing the Eid Al Adha event is part of the UAE’s annual diplomatic mission to promote Emirati culture while pointing out that the embassy is supervising the implementation of many humanitarian, charity and social activities.

Wood and the other participants at the event praised the embassy’s cultural initiative and stressed the importance of such social and cultural events to promoting coexistence and tolerance.