UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan oversees distribution of dates in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in Nur Sultan has overseen the distribution of dates provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to the Kazakh people during the Holy Month of Ramadan, WAM reports.

Forty tonnes of dates were distributed, in coordination with the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Commenting on the distribution, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said the country is committed to following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who called for giving and promoting the values of human fraternity.

The UAE and Kazakhstan have deep-rooted ties, he added, stressing that the UAE is keen to enhance their overall relations.