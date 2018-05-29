EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:05, 29 May 2018 | GMT +6

    UAE Embassy organises Iftar programme in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of the 'Year of Zayed' initiatives, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, attended on Tuesday the Iftar Programme in Astana, WAM reports.

    The Iftar programme is organized by the Emirates Red Crescent and the Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi Charity Foundation, in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Astana.

    The UAE Embassy also hosted an Iftar for the students at Quran Memorisation School in Astana.

    Photo credit: file.army

    Tags:
    Astana Religion Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!