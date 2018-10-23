EN
    08:32, 23 October 2018 | GMT +6

    UAE Embassy participates in ‘Investment in Youth' conference in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan has participated in the international conference on "Investing in Youth: Leaving No One Behind" that included 200 participants from 35 countries, WAM reports. 

    The participants discussed topics related to youth policy and the exchange of best practices in terms of youth development programmes and projects legislation.

    The conference was attended by Ammar Omar Al Buraiki, third secretary in the UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan; Azza Soliman bin Soliman, Federal National Council member; senior officials; ministers; representatives of the Asian Population Association, members of diplomatic corps and international organisations in Kazakhstan, in addition to many international and local experts in youth policy.

    The conference covers areas related to improving education and employment opportunities for youth, granting them full access to information, educational and health services, and full participation in civil, economic and social issues. It also covered the risks and opportunities of young people in globalisation WAM/Esraa Ismail.

     

     

    Astana Kazakhstan and the UAE
