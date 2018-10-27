EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:23, 27 October 2018 | GMT +6

    UAE Embassy participates in UN Day celebration in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan participated in the celebration marking the United Nations Day and 25th anniversary of the opening of the first UN office in Kazakhstan, WAM reported.

    The function was attended by Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Norimasa Shimomura, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, along with senior executives of the government of Kazakhstan, and top officials from the foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Astana.

     

    Tags:
    UN Diplomacy Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!