UAE Embassy participates in UN Day celebration in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan participated in the celebration marking the United Nations Day and 25th anniversary of the opening of the first UN office in Kazakhstan, WAM reported.

The function was attended by Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Chairman of the Senate of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Norimasa Shimomura, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, along with senior executives of the government of Kazakhstan, and top officials from the foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Astana.