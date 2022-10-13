UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister gets acquainted with AIFC activities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Centre (hereinafter - AIFC, Centre) was visited by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE - Suhail Al Mazrouei. The guest arrived in the capital to participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which this year marks the 30th anniversary of the convening initiative, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The Minister was met by the AIFC Governor. Kairat Kelimbetov noted that during the creation of the AIFC, the experience of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) was carefully studied and applied and stressed that currently 24 companies from the UAE are registered in the Centre’s jurisdiction.

During the visit, the guest was introduced to the benefits of jurisdiction, as well as the main activities of the AIFC and the work of its Bodies and Organisations, such as the AIFC Court and the International Arbitration Centre, Astana Financial Services Authority, Green Finance Centre, Tech Hub, Expat Centre, Astana International Exchange.

The Minister of energy and infrastructure of the UAE got acquainted with the special legal regime based on the principles and norms of common law, tax preferences and visa incentives in the AIFC.

The meeting participants noted the close relationship among the AIFC, DIFC and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial centre.

Following the meeting, the Parties agreed to further strengthen relations in the areas of the digital economy, financial services, investments, etc.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. CICA is a forum based on the understanding of the direct connection between peace, security and stability in Asia and in the global world. The Member States, while affirming their commitment to the UN Charter, believe that peace and security in Asia can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation leading to a common indivisible area of security in Asia.

Photo:aifc.kz












