TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:20, 20 September 2018

    UAE envoy, Kazakh Minister discuss arrangements for major interfaith summits

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Social Development of Kazakhstan, Darkhan Kaletayev, has received Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, at his office, to discuss aspects of joint cooperation, WAM reports.

    They also reviewed arrangements for holding major events the two countries will host in the next months, including the sixth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions next October in Astana and the first-ever World Tolerance Summit to be held in Dubai next November.

    Religion Events Government Kazakhstan and the UAE
