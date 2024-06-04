UAE extradites suspect in grand-scale fraud case to Kazakhstan

Today, the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Interpol with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan have extradited a suspect in large-scale fraud case from the United Arab Emirates. The man is suspected of stealing property by deception and breach of trust committed on a grand scale, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

In October 2010, the perpetrator received from the victim a sum of money exceeding 50 million tenge for transporting a Rolls-Royce vehicle from the United States and then went into hiding.

A criminal case was initiated against him and subsequently the suspect was placed on an international wanted list. He managed to evade the law enforcers of Kazakhstan for over a decade.

The suspect is facing a sentence of imprisonment ranging from three to seven years and confiscation of property.

The extradition of the suspect was made possible thanks to the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE on the extradition of criminals, which was developed by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and signed in 2009.