UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests exceeded population: Official Spokesman

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE has become the first country in the world where the number of coronavirus, COVID-19, tests exceeded the total population, with the number of tests performed by national health establishments totalling over 10 million.

This statement was made during the regular media briefing held by the UAE Government to present the latest health developments and answer questions and inquiries concerning the public.

Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Official Spokesman of the UAE Government, highlighted the statistics and figures monitored by relevant authorities from 30th September to 6th October, 2020.

Al Hammadi announced that this period saw 720,802 tests conducted around the country, an eight percent increase compared to the previous week, which revealed a 16 percent increase in confirmed infections amounting to 7,704. Accordingly, the rate of positive tests accounted for 1 percent of the total, which is a similar rate to the previous week, WAM reports.





He also noted that the period under review witnessed an increase in recoveries by 23 percent compared to the previous week, numbering 8,018 while adding that the number of deaths increased to 19, a rise of 73 percent compared to the previous week.

Al Hammadi then highlighted the UAE’s keenness to continue its achievements in various key sectors, including the education sector, considering its major importance. The education sector managed to achieve record success over a short period of time, due to the readiness of the educational infrastructure of national institutions and the adoption of the latest technologies to ensure the continuity of the education process, along with the implementation of strict precautionary measures to guarantee the safety of students and employees of educational establishments, he further added.

He pointed out that the current academic year is witnessing the continued operation of 1,025 schools around the country under the framework of the remote learning system, accounting for some 82.86 percent of the total number of schools, while 212 schools are operating within the framework of the in-person learning system, representing 17.14 percent of the total.

Al Hammadi explained that the number of school students taking part in the in-class learning system is 201,797, or 17.28 percent of the total number of student population in the country.

During the media briefing, Al Hammadi stressed that the volunteers taking part in the coronavirus vaccine trial should adhere to relevant preventive procedures, including wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.